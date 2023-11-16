AFC Notes: Jack Jones, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson thinks wins over the Chiefs and Bills “sets a standard” for their team going forward.

“We believe in each other. We believe in what we can do,” said Wilson, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “To beat the Chiefs, to beat these guys, it sets a standard of who we should be, who we can be, and who we are going to be.”

Broncos K Wil Lutz was grateful to hit the game-winning field goal against Buffalo after the 12-men-on-the-field penalty gave him a mulligan on the first kick that he missed.

“Extremely grateful that we get another opportunity, and you don’t get that opportunity every day,” Lutz said. “So, huge win. Just grateful I was able to get another kick there.”

Broncos S Justin Simmons feels they responded well to the adversity they faced in Week 10.

“It just feels so good to win, man. I’m sitting here thinking about the adversity that we hit, and how everybody kind of answered the bell there,” Simmons said. “You’re always going to face adversity, it’s just a matter of how you respond.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said they didn’t perform well enough in the fourth quarter against the Lions in Week 10.

“We just didn’t make enough plays in that fourth quarter on defense to finish the job,” Staley said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said he can’t make costly mistakes like his interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

“I can’t make mistakes like that and expect to just be able to come back and win games like that,” said Herbert, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Staley expressed confidence in their players when asked if he would be making any personnel changes on defense.

“I know the players that we have on this team, I know the group that I’ve been coaching for nine games, and it is good enough to beat anybody we play.”

Raiders

Raiders CB Jack Jones said it hurt being waived by New England but also is excited to embark on the next chapter of his career in Las Vegas.

“It stung for sure,” Jones said, via Adam Hill of Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was the team that drafted me. Your mindset is you’re going to spend the first four years there. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But this is a blessing. I’m not going to lie. I feel like everything happened for a reason, and I’m happy to be here, blessed to be here and ready to get to work.”

Jones added he felt like he wasn’t the best fit in New England but feels he has a lot to offer his new team. On his personal Twitter account, he disputed reports that he missed curfew two weeks ago at the team hotel. There were several occasions over his first two years where the team benched or suspended him.

“I would say it just wasn’t the best fit,” Jones explained. “I can’t speak too much about it because I’m not on the coaching staff. It just wasn’t the best fit. I still have some fire behind me. I kind of feel I have something to prove without going out of my way to try to prove it. I just want to show everybody I’m a good player and not someone you can just shoo away. I’m not saying that was the case with the Patriots. Whatever happened, it just didn’t work out.”

Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce joked about Jones’s weight but added he fully expects him to make a positive impact on the team.

“In high school, he was about 120 (pounds), and I think now he’s 170. He ain’t got much weight,” Pierce said. “But listen, maturity, the kid’s been through a lot. Nobody’s perfect, I don’t expect him to be perfect. That’s my job as well, to bring him along and our staff and our organization to help him if he needs be. But the football player is extremely gifted, and I expect him to do such.”