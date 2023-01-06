AFC Notes: Jaguars, Jets, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars worked out two CFL players on Wednesday including DB Tyrell Ford and DL Mathieu Betts. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh acknowledged the uncertainty at the quarterback position has had a negative impact on the team, but is confident they’ll be able to turn things around.

“I’ve said it before: The quarterback is the head of the snake, the most important position in football,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Just that little bit of uncertainty, the play hasn’t been where we want it to be. [It] doesn’t mean that we don’t think that it can’t get to where we want it to be, but it makes it difficult.”

Jets LB C.J. Mosley reiterated that it has been “tough” to not have a consistent option at quarterback.

“It’s tough,” said Mosley. “You always want some type of consistency when you’re playing, no matter what side you’re playing on. [Quarterback] was just one of those positions — unfortunately, one of the most important positions — when it comes to building the offense, building the team and all those good things. It’s happened before to other teams, and it’s happened to us before since I’ve been here as a Jet. What are you going to do about it? That’s not really my department.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who turned 29 years old on January 4, said he feels rejuvenated after sitting out Week 17 and is ready to contribute.

“I don’t feel 29 today,” Henry said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “I feel great. Sitting down, rested, prepared to get that W.”

As for the Titans’ six-game losing streak, Henry said that they are keeping a “positive mindset” and are pushing to improve.

“I think it’s just having a positive mindset, coming to work, ready to get better, pushing each other every day on all three phases. Just being very detailed in everything that we do. Doing that until Saturday.”