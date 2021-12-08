AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he’s sensed a clear shift, and there might now be more head coaching job openings this year than previously expected. That includes the Jaguars if owner Shad Khan decides he’s seen enough from one year of HC Urban Meyer.
- Even if Meyer holds on for another year, La Canfora expects widespread staffing changes among Meyer’s assistants. He also adds the relationship between Meyer and GM Trent Baalke is thorny.
- Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion) is expected to return for Week 14. (John Reid)
Texans
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he’s sensed a clear shift, and there might now be more head coaching job openings this year than previously expected. That includes Houston and Texans HC David Culley, though La Canfora adds he gets the sense from some in the industry that the Texans will let Culley coach through another rebuilding year in 2022.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Texans QB Tyrod Taylor suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist but will likely be able to play through the injury if needed.
- Regarding the Texans cutting LB Zach Cunningham following multiple disciplinary issues, Aaron Wilson cites a league source who believes Houston needed to move on: “It was time.”
- Culley said Cunningham could not keep up with their standards: “We have standards. I didn’t feel like those standards were being met consistently. It wasn’t tough at all. It’s about the team. It’s not about one individual player.” (Wilson)
- Culley said he specifically told Cunningham to clean up his disciplinary issues: “You feel it, you know. I had a talk with Zach and told him this was it, anymore of these kind of situations, we’re going to move on.” (Wilson)
- Regarding Culley’s status for the 2022 season, the coach responded that he’s “very comfortable.” (Wilson)
- Colley added that the Texans’ players are aware of the standards they carry: “I got a locker room full of players who understand what our standard is. They look at me cross-eyed if I’m not practicing what I’m preaching.” (Wilson)
- As for their starting quarterback for Week 14, Culley said he won’t make a decision until later this week but Taylor’s wrist injury “will not play a role” in his decision. (Mark Berman)
Titans
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is confident his chemistry will build with veteran WR Golden Tate as he continues to learn their playbook. (Terry McCormick)
- Tannehill is eager to get into a rhythm with WR Julio Jones given the receiver has dealt with injuries this season. (Terry McCormick)
