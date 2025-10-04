AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Dillon Gabriel, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals’ offense has struggled over the past two weeks, accumulating just 159 total yards in Week 4 and 171 yards in Week 3. Cincinnati QB Jake Browning is entering his third game as a starter and wants to give his receivers better chances downfield.

“I think it’s hard,” Browning said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Personally, you are pissed off. You want to score way more points. There’s obviously frustrations with how little production we’ve had on offense. I don’t think anyone is hiding from that. I think you have the personal level and team level of how you approach it. The personal level, remove how you are feeling, go through each play, and are there certain things you are doing that are contributing to the lack of success on offense? For me, it’s giving guys a better chance on some of these deep balls. Then, on a team level, it’s what do you look like walking in the building on Wednesday? Nobody really knows except for yourself when you lay down at night: Did I bring it today on a Wednesday walkthrough when I could have coasted?”

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said the last two games have weighed heavily on players and coaches.

“Nobody feels the outcomes of this more than the players and the coaches in this building,” Pitcher said. “When you go through something like we’ve gone through over the last two weeks, it’s a gut-punch. Viscerally, you feel it.”

Pitcher said they are turning the page on both games, and he remains confident in their roster.

“You have to turn the page and become problem-solvers very quickly. That’s what we do. That’s our job. How do you respond when you’re in a position where you’re not happy with how you’re playing, you’re embarrassed about how you’re playing? How do you respond? That’s the challenge to our guys. I believe in the character of our players, I believe in the character of our coaches and I believe that we have all of the ability in the building to get this turned around.”

Browns

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel is slated to have his first start in Week 5. Cleveland DE Myles Garrett said the rookie has command of the offense “like this is his.”

“I mean, he just runs the offense like this is his offense,” Garrett said, via PFT. “And that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years — the way he manages the offense. So, I’m looking forward to him doing the same thing on Sunday.”

Steelers

Steelers’ rookie RB Kaleb Johnson hasn’t made much of an impact through the first four games of the season with just 21 yards on eight carries. Pittsburgh RBs coach Eddie Faulkner said he could see Johnson’s confidence building in Week 4.

“That was a big boost for him, that last drive,” Faulkner said, via SteelersWire. “He was able to get a couple of good runs, and I could feel a little bit of the pressures he’s been feeling lifted off his shoulders. I expect him to get better and better.”