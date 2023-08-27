AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s approach has gotten more refined and he’s acting more like a veteran receiver.

“Ja’Marr is just more polished about how he goes about his work day,” Boyd said, via PFT. “He doesn’t miss treatment. He’s not worrying about the wrong things outside of football. He gets here, is locked in, and does what he has to do before he gets on the field. Before, he used to just chill, sit around, and go play. Now, he takes things more seriously. He has become a vet. It’s the same thing with Tee.”

Browns fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was fined $4,642 for an illegal blindside block. (Tom Pelissero)

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Bills, Lions, and Ravens were all interested in trading the 49ers for QB Trey Lance in deals that mainly involved a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

However, the Cowboys offered a fourth and the deal was accepted by San Francisco.