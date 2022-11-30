AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Regarding the Bengals’ Week 13 game against the Chiefs, WR Tyler Boyd compared Joe Burrows facing Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback competition akin to Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady.

“It’s going back to that quarterback fight. I look at it like Manning and Brady,” Boyd said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “You can’t stop them. It comes down to whoever excels and takes advantage of their opportunities in drives and scores points. These are the types of games that we have to take care of the football and not turn it over.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they want to ramp up WR Ja’Marr Chase in practice before activating him.

“I think we’ll all feel better about a guy coming off an injury who’s actually had a week of practice,” Taylor said. “That’s what you get to do with the those IR guys often times, I know he’s a week earlier than that, but you get the 21-day window to get him back into the feel of things before putting them back out there on the game field. I feel like we’ve handled this the right way.”

Bengals S Vonn Bell expects Sunday’s game against the Chiefs to have a playoff atmosphere.

“Just going against him, he’s one of the best in the league and what a challenge,” Bell said. “It’s hyping it up so, our guys are going to be ready, for sure. Nothing much needs to be said. We know what lies ahead of us. There’s a lot at stake and guys are going to be pumped, for sure. It’s going to be a big weekend and it’s a 4:25 game so it’s a big-time game with big-time atmosphere. It’s going to be playoff atmosphere from here on out. If you need to get revved up, you need to do a self-evaluation with yourself.” Chase (hip fracture) said he is preparing as if he will play in Week 13: “I’m preparing like I’m going to play. We’ll see how it goes this week.” (Geoff Hobson) Ravens Ravens HC John Harbaugh said first-round S Kyle Hamilton (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. (Jamison Hensley)

said first-round S (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh confirmed Stanford contacted OC Greg Roman about their head coach and called it a “preliminary” approach. (Hensley) Steelers NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Steelers RB Najee Harris did not suffer a major injury after leaving Monday’s game with an abdominal issue.

did not suffer a major injury after leaving Monday’s game with an abdominal issue. Rapoport adds that Harris’ status for Week 13 is “up in the air” and he’ll be reevaluated in practice this week.

Steelers UDFA RB Jaylen Warren said he’s been cleared to return and expects that he’ll be able to play in Week 13. (Adam Schefter)