AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is confident in his matchup against Seahawks rookie CB Devon Witherspoon and said that the results of the game will speak for themselves.

“He ain’t doing nothing but praising his teammate,” Chase said, via PFT. “That’s what he’s supposed to do. At the end of the day, it’s about game-time reps and game-time decisions. He’s gonna get the opportunity to get his matchup and we’ll see who wins that matchup.”

(ribs) said things are looking “promising” for Week 6 against the Seahawks, via Kelsey Conway. Higgins said his injury will likely be a pain tolerance matter for the remainder of the season: “It’s really just tolerating the pain. It’s probably going to be like this for the rest of the season until I can heal up for months,” per Ben Baby.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson is making progress but hasn’t quite gotten to 100%. Stefanski said Watson has yet to participate fully in practice.

“He’s making progress,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “He’s working very, very hard. But just wasn’t ready to get to the level where he could practice and be effective just yet. But he’s making progress. He wants very, very badly to play. But you have to treat the injury. You have to be smart about what you’re doing.”

Stefanski isn’t questioning Watson’s mental toughness and knows that he’s doing everything he can to get back on the field.

“I know what he’s made of. I know how badly he wants to be out there. I know how badly he wants to compete,” Stefanski said. “I’ve seen him play through injuries. He’s a very tough individual. So, he’s pushing through it. He’s going to be out there as soon as he’s ready.”

Browns G Joel Bitonio (knee) has been ruled out from Week 6, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham, Jr. is optimistic that he can still make an impact this season.

“It’s a long season,” he said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “It’s about catching fire when you’re supposed to. It’s about everything coming together at the right time. So you do have to be optimistic about the season, and that’s where I’m trying to stay in that mindset of there’s a lot of opportunities. No team won a Super Bowl in Week 5 or 6.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he’s spoken frequently to Beckham and still has confidence in him performing.

“He just wants to do more,” Harbaugh said. “He wants to be involved, and I just think he’s got to be patient. It’s a long season, he’s going to be healthy. He practices hard and well, and I know he’s going to be there for us.”

Beckham questions whether he should’ve waited an extra week before initially returning from his ankle injury.

“I’ve worked my ass off for a long time, since that Super Bowl,” Beckham said. “Just to have a small setback, which you never saw coming, it’s just unfortunate. Now, I’m kind of just getting readjusted. It is behind you now, but maybe sitting there and in hindsight thinking you could have waited one more week to just get your feet back underneath you.”

(foot) said he’s still getting back to full form after undergoing surgery in mid-August: “It was a lot not being able to play for a while. Once you get out there, you have to put everything to the side and play,” per Jeff Zrebiec. Harbaugh said they’ve ruled out OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) from Week 6: “He’s on point. It’s a process with that kind of an ankle sprain, and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready. It’s kind of getting in that neighborhood now,” via Jamison Hensley.