AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, John Harbaugh, Derrick Henry, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals were blown out 28-3 in their Week 4 loss against Denver on Monday Night Football in another game where the offense has looked lifeless without QB Joe Burrow. Cincinnati WR Ja’Marr Chase expressed his frustration but is trying to keep his emotions in check to get the season back on track.

“It’s not good ever losing, so gotta learn from it,” Chase said, via Dave Clark of The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Trying to overcome adversity. Get some wins, man. … Just gotta get better at getting first downs. … I’m always frustrated if I’m losing, you know what I’m saying. But it’s part of the game, man. Sometimes emotions take over. Sometimes it looks like what it’s not supposed to. But, yeah, it happens. … We go out there and we lay eggs sometimes. … We’re not capitalizing on opportunities. … Urgency is there. We’ve gotta want it. At the end of the day, we’ve gotta want it. Today it didn’t look like we wanted it.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the Chiefs beat them in all three phases of the game and were outcoached, too.

“I thought they played really well,” Harbaugh said, via the NY Times. “Executed (on) both sides of the ball, played good, physical football, and won a football game handily — all three phases. I feel like they coached better, they played better, everything was better. So that’s it. That’s a game in the National Football League.”

Harbaugh acknowledged that the team’s 1-3 start isn’t where they want to be and that they would make adjustments.

“We have issues that we’re dealing with, and we have to deal with them in a real smart way,” Harbaugh said.

Baltimore has been dealing with injuries, and game script has taken them away from what they’re good at, which is running the football.

“The ‘injury bug’ is real right now for us,” RB Derrick Henry said, who never got much of an opportunity to be a big factor in the game because the Ravens got behind early and seemed intent on taking their running back off the field on short-yardage situations. “Hopefully, guys can get healthy and get back out there. I never want to see guys go down, but it just means other guys have to step up.”

For Ravens HC John Harbaugh, there’s a level of concern about the team’s 1-3 start to the season.

“I’m concerned, but I’m not overwhelmed by it,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “We’ve played — the three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure. That’s just the hand we’ve been dealt, but it doesn’t really matter. We have to win the next game. And then once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. And that’s what we’ve got to do, big picture-wise. But small picture-wise, we have to do a great job of putting together a great game plan and a great practice and then a great game.”