AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Fields, Bengals, Chiefs, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes not to expect an extension for Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase this year even though he’s technically eligible for one. Dehner cites precedent from the Bengals and around the NFL for non-quarterbacks who typically have to play out their fourth season before signing new deals.

According to Howard Balzer, the Bengals released QB A.J. McCarron upon his request so he could re-sign with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won their third title in five years, but it took overcoming real struggles and adversity to do so. Chiefs HC Andy Reid got in touch with Raiders HC Antonio Pierce after spending the week practicing at their facility in Las Vegas, thanking him for the challenge they presented on December 25th in a major upset loss.

“I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all,” Reid said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson. You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny. You better step up. There’s a time and a place for these players that have been here before. You know what it takes. If you’re the veteran that’s dropping the ball or you’re the veteran getting the penalties, you better figure it out. Figure it out quick. This season’s gonna go down.”

Steelers

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated discusses the idea of the Steelers trading for Bears QB Justin Fields, and notes Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is “as wired into Ohio State as any coach in the NFL” and he will “know what needs to be done to get the most out of [Fields].”