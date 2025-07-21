AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Myles Garrett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

An interesting fact: Bengals RB coach Justin Hill recruited sixth-round RB Tahj Brooks while he was at Tulsa. Brooks committed to Tulsa before ultimately flipping to Texas Tech. Hill took the chance to remind Brooks of that after Cincinnati drafted him.

“He was like ‘Now I got you for real, you can’t just go up and decommit and leave me, now you’re stuck with me for a minute,’” Brooks said via the team’s website. “It’s just something that’s special, it was very surreal for me.”

Brooks is joining a backfield that has established players, but also lacks top-end talent, which could give him an opportunity to flourish.

“We got two or three guys on offense that are going to touch the ball a lot, and I just want to find a role and get in where I fit in,” Brooks said. “Help the team win. That’s my goal. Put the team first, do whatever it takes to win.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett believes that Cowboys DE Micah Parsons deserves to be paid by the organization and knows what he would do if he were in the same position as owner Jerry Jones.

“I think he deserves whatever he’s earned,” Garrett told Abby Jones. “I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I’ve seen his work ethic, I’ve seen how he attacks the weights, running. He’s 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he’s] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he’s owed.”

Ravens fourth-round LB Teddye Buchanan has been lifting weights and doing pushups regularly since he was a child. He went on to become a high school quarterback and wasn’t heavily recruited coming out of high school despite his physique. Ahead of his first NFL season, Buchanan cut his hair with the plan to earn it back by staying committed to proving himself.

“I kind of wanted to restart and as my NFL career goes on, gradually grow the hair back out and kind of earn that back,” Buchanan said on “The Lounge” podcast. “Physically, I feel like I can compete and run with guys. I have the tools to do that. The main thing I’ve been focused on is the mental side of the game. I’m just trying to focus on the day-to-day. I just control what I can control, show up every day, and do what I can do. Whatever that leads to, that’s really out of my hands, ultimately. For me, it’s about focusing on the process and just letting the result take care of itself.”

“I was never a highly recruited guy, so I feel like I’ve always had to do the little things and do the extra work to make sure I’m up to standard and stand out. I didn’t have that external validation saying, ‘You’re a great player.’ I had to prove myself,” Buchanan added. “There were moments where the path to the NFL was not very obvious or clear. I feel like that’s made me very resilient and given me a strong belief in myself. Working up to that is something you can’t take away.” Ravens DC Zach Orr shared a little about what drew the team to Buchanan and how he’s fitting in so far.

“Teddye plays like a Raven. [On] his college film, he flies around, and he seeks contact. He can play in space, and he’s a smart player,” he said. “I’m excited about Teddye. We’re throwing a lot on his plate. He’s playing both positions for us – Mike, Will, and dime – and he’s done a good job going out there so far.”

Ravens OL Ben Cleveland ‘s trial has been continued to November 13th, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

‘s trial has been continued to November 13th, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Per Zrebiec, Cleveland pleaded not guilty to suspicion of DUI charges following his arrest this offseason in Georgia, and he could be facing discipline from the league.