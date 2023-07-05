AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle praised QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s accuracy in an offense where HC Mike McDaniel emphasizes gaining yards after the catch.

“His ball placement. I think everybody sees it, knowing exactly where to place the ball so his receivers can not just catch it, but catch it and run with it. That’s what makes Tua Tua,” Waddle told KPRC in Houston. “It’s great. Tua’s a great guy. We’ve got years in with us playing together, so it’s always good being familiar with your quarterback, from the college game to the NFL game. It’s like riding a bike, getting back to playing with him. It’s fun. You don’t have to learn quarterback tendencies when you’ve already played with him.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson plans to prove that he is an elite NFL wideout this season as he will be catching passes from QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I expect more than all that,” Wilson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “For me, it’s always been about the ultimate confidence in myself and putting the work behind it so you know it can happen when the season comes around. I’m not buying into all that stuff too much. No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick sees a night and day difference in veteran S Jabrill Peppers who has now had ample time to recover from his ACL injury.

“Yeah. Oh my god, yeah. He’s a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “A full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication, the system, his assignments. He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out his teammates. Last year he was trying to learn things, now he’s helping out his teammates, anticipating, making calls or adjustments that maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play. Yeah, he’s been great. He’s way ahead of where he was last year.”