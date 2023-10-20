AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Chris Jones, Broncos Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team has to continue to find ways to get WR Jerry Jeudy the ball.

“He’s frustrated, I’m sure,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “He’s a talented player. We need to continue to look for ways to get him throws — not only in the slot, but outside. The other stuff [off the field], I don’t try to keep track of as long as it’s not a distraction to what we’re doing as a team. That being said, he’s very competitive, he’s smart and he’s a playmaker for us. We have to continue to look for ways to put him in positions to make plays.”

Chiefs

Chiefs’ recently acquired WR Mecole Hardman said he signed on with the Jets in order to play with Aaron Rodgers , via Nate Taylor.

said he signed on with the Jets in order to play with , via Nate Taylor. Hardman is happy to be back in Kansas City and believes he’ll know his exact role following Thursday’s practice. (Taylor)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy is hopeful Hardman can play in Week 7 but it will depend on how he looks in practice and his understanding of their new offensive terminology, per Matt Derrick.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said DL Chris Jones has “grown up before our eyes” and blossomed in his dual role as a defensive tackle and edge rusher.

“This is what he’s been the last few years, he’s grown up before our eyes,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “I think he’s taking it serious — the last few years he’s been very serious on the skill of both spots (defensive tackle and defensive end).”

Jones thinks it’s important to have good teammates in the locker room who are “unselfish” and allow him to play freely.

“I think every year has its challenges; every season has its adversity,” said Jones. “Most importantly I think it’s about the guys in the room with you who (can) balance your success. If you’ve got guys who are unselfish and allow you to be you and excel in what you do best, it can excel the whole room. I think hand in hand with the guys I have in the room with me I think is a counter product of my success.”

Reid said they are always looking to move around Jones on the line and he’s athletic enough to handle his multiple roles.

“Somebody as good as he is, you’ve got to move him around a little bit,” Reid said. “He’s, not a mark man, but they know they’ve got to slow him down. The best you can move him around, that helps him. Now he’s a good enough athlete where he can do that, he has a good enough feel for things where we can do that with him. Not everyone can do that, he gives you that flexibility. That’s what (defensive coordinator Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) and (defensive line coach) Joe Cullen do, they give him opportunities outside and inside, mix it up a little bit.”