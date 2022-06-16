AFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s been training over the offseason on multiple different areas of his game instead of just focusing on his knee like he had to in 2021.

“I’ve just been able to focus on the entirety of myself, weight room and conditioning, on field, throwing, mechanics, all of it’s not really focusing on the knee,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “It’s just getting back to where I was prior. And I’ve been able to focus on the entirety of myself as a player.”

Burrow, who is entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option, said he isn’t concerned about his next deal.

“I mean the market is just exploding. It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it’s well deserved,” Burrow said. “All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But I’m not worried about (it). I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven’t thought about it much right now.”

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes the Steelers’ deal for S Minkah Fitzpatrick that pushed the safety market up above $18 million a year makes it all but certain the Bengals won’t give S Jessie Bates a long-term deal.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he’s “hopeful” that RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), RB Gus Edwards (knee), and OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will be ready for the regular season after missing their entire offseason program thus far. (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he's packed on around 15 pounds this offseason after usually playing between 205-208 in previous years. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly expects any talks between the Steelers and WR Diontae Johnson to pick up during training camp. His guess is Pittsburgh won’t want to go over $20 million a year for Johnson.

He adds to keep an eye on K Chris Boswell as another extension candidate for the Steelers.

as another extension candidate for the Steelers. Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick , who signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension, said GM Omar Khan and owner Art Rooney reached out a few weeks ago to initiate the negotiation process: “I guess it’s just when they wanted to get it done.” (Brooke Pryor)

, who signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension, said GM and owner reached out a few weeks ago to initiate the negotiation process: “I guess it’s just when they wanted to get it done.” (Brooke Pryor) As for his relationship with Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores, Fitzpatrick thinks they “really needed” Flores on their staff and called him a “detail-oriented” coach: “Coach Flo, he’s a piece that we really needed. He’s a detail-oriented coach. He’s not a guy that’s going to let things get brushed to the side. He’s direct.” (Pryor)