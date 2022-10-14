AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones, Ravens

Jets

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich had high praise of DT Quinnen Williams, calling him an “absolute game-wrecker.”

“He’s an absolute game-wrecker, a kick-ass player in every way,” Ulbrich said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Jets LB Quincy Williams, who is Quinnen’s older brother, said that the defensive tackle was dedicated to a specific regimen over the offseason.

“He made a schedule, and he’s been sticking to it,” Quincy said. “In the past, it wasn’t structured. He didn’t write it down. He was just working out, here and there, whatever. This year, I felt like he kind of locked on to it and stuck with it.”

Jets RB Michael Carter believes that Williams deserves a $100 million contract.

“Quinnen is on a rampage right now, and he’s going to keep it up because of his preparation, his habits and his focus,” Carter said. “When his time comes, he deserves $100 million because he’s that infectious in the locker room and that impactful on the field.”

Patriots

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio said on NFL on NBC that he has “reason to believe” that there is friction between Patriots QB Mac Jones and their coaching staff following the departure of Josh McDaniels.

“Let me be careful how I frame this because I don’t really have this nailed down yet, but I have reason to believe there’s something between Mac Jones and the coaching staff,” said Florio. “…I think Mac may be a little disconcerted with the quality of the coaching this year. You go from Josh McDaniels last year to this amalgamation of Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, two guys who weren’t offensive coaches before they became head coaches, before they failed as head coaches. And now, Matt Patricia calling the plays. I have reason to believe there’s some quiet friction there that could boil over at some point.”

Ravens

Regarding the Ravens parting ways with former DC Wink Martindale, who is now with the Giants under the same role, HC John Harbaugh said that it was a mutual decision for Martindale to leave the organization.

“I think we both came to (the separation) decision together,” Harbaugh said, via Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media. “That’s how I’d like to look at it. I feel that way about it and I think it’s turning out great for him. I have nothing but admiration for him. I just think (the separation) is more of a natural thing when you’re friends and you can just talk about things. You say, ‘You know what, let’s do this. We’ll be good. I hope he feels that way about it. I think he does. That’s what he has told me.”

Harbaugh said that he’s remained in frequent contact with Martindale.

“I talk to him all the time,” Harbaugh said. “We text, we talk. We have a great relationship. We texted each other last week. I text him after (the Giants) won (in London) and he text me back after they landed after we won.”

Harbaugh added that it will be strange to go up against Martindale and the Giants in Week 6 after the former defensive coordinator coached alongside him for 10 years.

“We were just having that conversation out there (on the field),” Harbaugh said. “It’s like, ‘He knows that we know, that we know that he knows, that he knows that we know.’ So, it’s something like that.”