AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Outkick’s Armando Salguero says there are still league sources who are connecting Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh to the Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy.
- Dolpins owner Stephen Ross previously said he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from Michigan, which is Ross’ alma mater and a place he has a prominent role as a booster. Salguero adds people close to Harbaugh have confirmed Ross has told Harbaugh he wants him to stay at Michigan.
- However, Salguero writes multiple sources believe that because Harbaugh has interviewed with the Vikings and is clearly mulling a return to the NFL, Ross could say he hired Harbaugh away from Minnesota and not Michigan. Some even theorize Vikings ownership, which is friendly with Ross, orchestrated the interview as a favor.
- Salguero notes sources close to the Dolphins continue to say Harbaugh isn’t a fit because he’d be hard to deal with. But he points out Harbaugh’s arrival could mean a loss of influence or jobs for many in the organization, including GM Chris Grier and members of the defensive coaching staff.
- Salguero mentions Harbaugh has reached out to former Broncos HC Vic Fangio about being on his staff as the defensive coordinator should he return to the NFL.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says he has heard Harbaugh is not in play for the Vikings’ head coaching vacancy, but there is one more possibility among the current openings.
- PFN’s Adam Beasley thinks 49ers OC Mike McDaniel is the leader for the Dolphins’ head coaching job, though. Miami has its second interview scheduled Monday with McDaniel and Beasley thinks it’s telling they were willing to wait to do second interviews until this week.
- Beasley notes, however, the Dolphins are playing things incredibly close to the vest with this coaching search and are not even confirming the interviews they have or have not had.
Jets
- According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets won’t bring back senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh as they look to slim down their coaching staff, specifically around the quarterback.
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports the Jets will give some of his responsibilities to QB coach Rob Calabrese. He adds the team will probably hire an offensive quality control coach, with John Beck going back to being QB Zach Wilson‘s personal coach.
Patriots
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer expects the Patriots to make addressing the receiver position a priority this offseason in order to help QB Mac Jones take the next step in his development.
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur is doubtful the Patriots would allow LB coach Jerod Mayo to leave along with Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas.
