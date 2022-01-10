AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to Pro Football Talk, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is talking with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, but it’s in his capacity as a booster for Michigan to potentially sign Harbaugh to an extension to keep him from going to the NFL.
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer mentioned Sunday that Harbaugh has been reaching out to other coaches to ask if they would be willing to join his staff should he be hired by an NFL team.
- ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports Dolphins GM Chris Grier will stay with the team after firing HC Brian Flores.
- Darlington adds Flores’ relationships with Grier and QB Tua Tagovailoa were getting worse.
- ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reports there were disagreements in the building about how to handle the quarterback position.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Dolphins fired Flores more because of relationships than there being a power struggle between him and Grier.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says most Dolphins players were disappointed to hear Flores was fired.
- Jackson adds the disconnect between Flores and Tagovailoa wasn’t enough by itself to warrant Flores’ firing.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, a big reason why Texans QB Deshaun Watson wanted to play in Miami was that Flores was the head coach.
- Ross dismissed the idea that he will pursue Harbaugh: “I love Jim Harbaugh … but he’s at the University of Michigan and I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan.” (Armando Salguero)
- Ross didn’t say whether he will pursue Watson: “It will be up to head coach what he does with quarterback. It will depend on next head coach and direction he wants to take.” (Jackson)
- Ross has no ill will towards Flores and believes he’ll be a successful coach elsewhere: “He’s a very good man and I wish him the best. I’m sure we’ll see him again as an NFL coach.” (Adam Beasley)
- Ross backed Tagovailoa’s performance: “I have a lot of confidence in Tua. The next head coach will work with him or whoever else. I have a lot of confidence in him. I’ve watched him grow. He is now the quarterback and will be dependent on the new head coach.” (Barry Jackson)
- Ross also has confidence in Grier’s team-building abilities: “If you look at our roster, we have a very fine, I think an excellent roster, of young players. This was all done in the last three years. This was an old, aging roster that was leading us to nowhere but mediocrity. … I think we’re well-suited for the future.” (Adam Beasley)
- The Dolphins are expected to be interested in Saints DC Dennis Allen. (Beasley)
- The Dolphins will also consider former Lions HC Jim Caldwell for the HC position. (Mike Lombardi)
Jets
- Jets fourth-round RB Michael Carter said he “learned a lot” over the course of his rookie season, but noted the team’s lack of success on the field “left a bad taste in his mouth.” (Connor Hughes)
- Jets HC Robert Saleh praised the development of first-round QB Zach Wilson over the course of the season: “I think his development over the course of the year has been spot-on. I think the things that we’ve wanted him to get better at, he’s gotten better at.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Jets DT Quinnen Williams said he hasn’t talked about a contract extension with the team yet. (Brian Costello)
- Jets GM Joe Douglas said he isn’t giving up on the team’s 2020 draft class but it’s “not where it needs to be” right now. (Hughes)
- Douglas mentioned the team may look to trade for veteran pieces using draft capital. (Hughes)
Patriots
- Patriots RB Brandon Bolden had high praise for first-round QB Mac Jones, and noted Jones didn’t quit, despite not having the best day on the field: “A hell of a football player. He didn’t quit…That’s what you love to see. It’s easy to play for a guy like that.” (Zack Cox)
- Second-round DT Christian Barmore, who was carted off the field, will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his knee injury. Initial exams were promising and indicated no major injury. (Ian Rapoport)
- Further scans appear to indicate Barmore avoided a serious injury. (Rapoport)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!