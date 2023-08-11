AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Skyy Moore, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph expressed confidence in their pass rushers with Randy Gregory, Frank Clark, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper.

“It’s the best room I’ve had from one to six in a very long time,” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Having a bunch of rushers with different traits has been fun to watch. Having a plan for each guy to get enough reps to be effective during the game is going to be important for me. Having Randy, Frank, ‘Coop’ and Bonitto and then when Baron comes back, that’s a really good room. We’ve got two young guys (Thomas Incoom, Marcus Haynes) breaking glass also. It’s a good room.”

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie said WR Skyy Moore has improved drastically entering his second season.

“That’s definitely someone, compared to last season, who has improved a ton,” McDuffie said, via Chiefs Wire. “His quickness, his speed off the line, his routes, and just his hands – overall just how he became a better receiver in this league is something that I have looked at that has helped me out a ton. We talk about a few guys that I go up against every day and he is one of them. He’s one who is going to show me the best looks, give me the best routes, and I love competing against him every day. It’s been a lot of fun coming out here and going against Skyy [Moore].”

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo feels like there is a buzz around training camp and he has a “new start” to his career.

“There’s a little bit of a buzz going on,” Garoppolo said, via Mike Silver of the SF Chronicle. “You can feel it. It’s just refreshing. New start and everything; new group of guys; new coaches. We’ve kind of started to find our stride a little bit, and we’ve been flowing.”

As for his recovery from a foot injury, Garoppolo said he tried his best to play through the issue last season and “make the best of the situation.”

“Healing a bone while trying to rehab and still being an NFL quarterback at the same time is tough,” Garoppolo said. “We tried to make the best of the situation. In case something did happen — like it did — I wanted to be ready just in case, (for) that situation.”

In the end, Garoppolo said his foot injury never healed properly while with the 49ers and is glad to have undergone surgery.

“Honestly it was just an unlucky situation,” Garoppolo said. “The one toe (the second toe on his left foot) just wouldn’t heal. It was a deep crack, one of those. And the other two bones did heal. It was a weird situation, but I think we made the best of it. They wanted me to get surgery. I’m glad I did now, looking back on it.”