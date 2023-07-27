AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Broncos, Texans, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is pleased with the work RB Javonte Williams has put in and is optimistic about where he’s at: “We’re pleased obviously with his progress. We felt really good about it in the spring and yet he put the work in.” (Chris Tomasson)

Payton expects rookie WR Marvin Mims to return to the field in about a week: "He'll be full probably in about four days, five days, maybe a week and it's not the same hamstring. It's something from a workout more recently." (Tomasson)

Texans

Texans LB Christian Harris said LB Denzel Perryman has taken him under his wing and wants to learn everything he can from the veteran linebacker.

“I mean, just he has a lot of experience in the league,” Harris said, via Texans Wire. “Just like how I was treating it with Kirko [Christian Kirksey] last year, Coach DeMeco [Ryans] this year, trying to be a sponge. I have a lot of vets around me. They giving me insight on plays I’m coming back in, trying to give me tips. I’m trying to be open ears.”

Harris is also doing everything he can to learn from HC DeMeco Ryans.

“Really trying to be a sponge,” Harris said, via Texans Wire. “He gives a lot of advice.”

Harris added that Ryans is the perfect example of how a linebacker is supposed to function within this defense and his playing experience was an added benefit.

“He ran this defense before with a previous team,” Harris said. “Just trying to get an understanding of how he wants it to be done. Again, he played linebacker too, so a lot of tips with that. Trying to be a sponge in the room as much as I can.”

Brooks Kubena notes that Ryans will start off the season calling the defensive plays.

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said he was never worried about his ability to pass the physical screening with his surgically-repaired foot.

“Never really a worry,” Garoppolo said, via PFT. “We had a good plan here. The strength staff, training staff — really tip my hat to those guys. They did a great job just getting me back to where I needed to be. I’m not fully there yet, but working in the right direction.”

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said it’s great that HC Josh McDaniels is seeking his input on some of the concepts that he used in San Francisco: “It was awesome. I always saw Josh and Tom do that in New England. That’s just smart football when the playcaller and the quarterback are working together like that. It felt good to get back into that. Putting your two cents in as a quarterback, certain plays you like in a certain offense. I enjoyed the process.” (Vincent Bonsignore)