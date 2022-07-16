AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Browns, Ravens, Marcus Peters, Steelers 

Browns

While appearing on KNBR, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said he’s skeptical about the Browns being a suitor for Jimmy Garoppolo given they feel “pretty comfortable” with Jacoby Brissett.

“I don’t know that I would say Cleveland is a big suitor,” Fowler said, via 49ersWebZone. “I think they’re pretty comfortable with Jacoby Brissett. They got him as a bridge quarterback. They know they might need that sort of depth to make it work. They have Josh Dobbs too. … I don’t think they feel they have enough draft capital to really do anything like that. So we’ll see what kind of moves they might make.”

Fowler could see the Texans being interested given Garoppolo’s connection with GM Nick Caserio from their time in New England together. However, he’d also be surprised if Houston pulls the trigger with Davis Mills entrenched as their starter.

“But Houston maybe because of the Nick Caserio connection there with the GM. But even that, they really like Davis Mills, so it would be sort of a surprise to see that kind of move as well.”

Ravens

Ravens passing game coordinator and DB coach Chris Hewitt is excited about the additions to his group and is happy with where players are fitting in while starters such as CB Marcus Peters recovering from injury.

“That story’s yet to be written,” Hewitt said, via RavensWire.com. “But, as of today, as we went out there on the field, I’m happy with where we are right now. But, we have a long way to go as a secondary and just putting all of those pieces together. We’ll see where we end up first game. The one thing I can say is this; when you have good players it makes you a good coach. I don’t know that there’s a good coach out there that doesn’t have good players, and we have a lot of them. So, I expect to be a good coach this year.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith contributed six sacks last season and told Sirius XM NFL Radio he plans to double that number in 2022.

“I gotta hit those double-digit sack markers,” Highsmith said, via SteelersDepot.com. “And so I’m just gonna do whatever I can. I’ve been working my butt off this offseason. Just be the best player that I can be. I’m in great shape right now. Feel great . . . I know the goal that I’ve had for this year is that 10-to-12 sack mark and just continuing to make plays in the run game.”