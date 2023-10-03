AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Khalil Mack, Chargers, Patriots, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Khalil Mack had a career performance of three sacks against the Raiders, his former team. Mack commented on his renaissance game, as did HC Brandon Staley who praised the hard work he has been putting in since their time together with the Bears.

“You can say it’s something extra, but it is what it is,” Mack said, via the team website. “I mean obviously you want to play good against your old team,” Mack later added. “But just knowing where you come from and knowing that organization and what it meant to me to get drafted to that organization. It’s a lot of respect, but it’s a lot of wanting to get back too… At the end of the day, it’s just another game.”

“He had been [pass] rushing at a high level for three games,” Staley added after the game. “We do this thing — he taught me back in Chicago, — close, he had been close the whole year, to having three monster games. He was close. Today, he put it all together. This guy is one of the best edge players of a generation and he is still that guy, he is still that guy — he just showed everybody, ‘I’m still that guy.’ He’s one of our leaders.” Jeremy Fowler reports Chargers Donald Parham Jr. suffered a sprained wrist Sunday and is uncertain to return even after the team’s bye week. TEsuffered a sprained wrist Sunday and is uncertain to return even after the team’s bye week.

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones believes that he has the ability to be a great quarterback going forward and was asked if he thinks the organization supports him.

“I think, for me, I just gotta go out there and win some games,” Jones said, via Audacy.com. “And that’s what it all comes down to is going out there and doing my part. I’m working hard. I know I can do it. I have to believe in myself. And I didn’t really give them a lot to believe in the other night, but I will show that I can do it. And that comes from hard work and trusting myself and trusting them.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol and will remain the starter when he returns. (Paul Gutierrez)