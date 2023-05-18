AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is one of the quarterbacks next in line to get paid this offseason, and his deal is expected to be massive, possibly north of $55 million a year. Burrow confirmed his camp and the teams are in the midst of talks.

“I’m involved,” Burrow said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “That’s in the works.”

The Bengals have benefited greatly from Burrow being such a bargain on his rookie contract and have constructed one of the best teams in the NFL over the past two seasons. It’ll be more difficult going forward when Burrow and players like WRs Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase receive their well-earned raises but Burrow said one of his goals in negotiating his deal is giving the Bengals the flexibility they need to keep as much of the roster together as possible.

“Yeah, it’s definitely whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that’s always on your mind,” Burrow said. “You want that to be a focal point and so we’re working to make that happen.”

“I’m pretty clear on what I want in the contract and what I think is best for myself and the team,” Burrow added. “So we are on the road to making that happen.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB David Ojabo said that he’s fully healthy and his first taste of meaningful action against the Bengals last year got him re-engaged for the upcoming season.

“It kind of made me feel like I belong, got me more excited for this season,” Ojabo said, via the team’s website. “I’ve never been injured before. I’ve never had to just sit down. It tested my patience, but it was definitely for the better. I’m back 110 percent.”

Ojabo added that he’s tired of hearing about his Achilles injury and said he’s added about “a solid five-10 pounds of muscle” this offseason.

“Honestly I’m tired of hearing about it,” he said. “It’s in my past, I’ve grown from it. It’s made me stronger. I’m ready to move on from it. I’m 110%. I honestly feel better. I feel more explosive. I’m excited.”

Ojabo said he’s got the playbook down pat and that he isn’t worried about the expectations placed upon him.

“It’s never pressure, man. It’s what we do,” Ojabo said. “I’m just excited to be out there with my brothers and play football. The playbook’s never been a problem. (I’m) getting better day by day.”

Ravens DC Mike MacDonald said that Ojabo isn’t behind and said that his mental reps and learning the playbook has put him right where he needs to be.

“I was actually talking to somebody out there today, he looks great,” Macdonald said. “I feel like he’s put on some good weight and looks stronger and looks fast right now, and more than anything, mentally, I think he’s in a great spot, as well. Of course we have big visions for ‘Ja’ and the things that we want him to be able to do. I just don’t look at last year as a setback. He’s here and he’s developed. He had all this time to learn the scheme, learn the drills, build the foundation [and] get physically stronger. Mentally, he’s in a great spot so I think it’s all positive.”

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly says it’s a matter of when, not if, for the Steelers signing OLB Alex Highsmith to an extension following a breakout 2022 season. He points out Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan have consistently stopped just short of guaranteeing it when asked this offseason.

seemed to indicate after the season ended there aren’t concerns about having too much money tied up with both Highsmith and star OLB : “No doubt Alex had a great season, and we look forward to having him on the team. I think he and T.J. can be a strong combination rushing from both sides, a little bit like Bud [Dupree] was with T.J. for a couple of years there. We’ll see what happens with the contract, but we’re happy to have Alex, too.” Kaboly thinks Highsmith could end up signing something in the four-year range for $17 million a year or so, citing Titans OLB Harold Landry as a decent comparison.