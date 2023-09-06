AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals worked out LB Habakkuk Baldonado , TE Zach Gentry , LB Garrett Nelson , LB Jimmy Phillips , and CB Rejzohn Wright, via Aaron Wilson.

, TE , LB , LB , and CB via Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Cincinnati signed Gentry and Nelson to their practice squad.

Regarding Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘s pending extension, Diana Russini of The Athletic reports there is optimism that a deal could be finalized “over the next few days.”

‘s pending extension, Diana Russini of The Athletic reports there is optimism that a deal could be finalized “over the next few days.” If Cincinnati and Burrow are unable to get a deal done, one league source told Russini they don’t expect the quarterback to miss Week 1: “Joe is a competitor. He’s not missing a game against the Browns. Not worried about the contract.”

As for Burrow’s calf injury, Russini writes the Bengals are preparing to start him on Sunday after he practiced without any limitations this week.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson told reporters that he thinks he can have a better season in Cleveland this year than the one he had with the Texans back in 2020.

“I don’t want to return to that guy, I want to be better than that guy,” Watson said, via Scott Petrak. “Who I was in 2020, three years ago, I’m not the same guy. I feel like I’ve improved and evolved to a new level, and I want to be able to show that. Last year was a time where I was learning everything but I don’t want to get caught up in, ‘You used to do this and you used to do that.’ I had a lot of fun and success in Houston, but I want to have that success and start something new here.”

According to Jake Trotter, Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol but practiced on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Steelers