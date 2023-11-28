AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals released the following statement on QB Joe Burrow, who underwent successful surgery on his right wrist: “Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist today. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.” (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was asked what he needed to see out of QB Joe Flacco in order for him to play this weekend with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the concussion protocol.

“I think with all our players that we get during the season — Obviously, you work with them in the meeting room, out on the practice field and see where they are,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “We’ll see where this week goes based on, obviously, Dorian’s health.”

Per Scott Petrak, Stefanski says that WR Amari Cooper is okay, DT Jordan Elliott is day-to-day with an ankle injury, and DE Myles Garrett is also day-to-day dealing with soreness.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OLB David Ojabo had surgery last week to repair a partially torn ACL and added that he should be ready for training camp. Meanwhile, Harbaugh mentioned that LB Tyus Bowser will return once his knee injury begins to subside. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh commented on LT Ronnie Stanley continuing to play while dealing with a knee injury: "He'd be the first to tell you it's not been great. He needs to get stronger and get his technique right. He's a great player. We want to get him back to playing at that high level." (Jamison Hensley)