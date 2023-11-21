AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow wouldn’t make it back if the team made it to the playoffs. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Joe Flacco will serve as a mentor to the team and fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will remain the starter.

“Dorian will start,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “Joe’s role is to support this team. We were able to add a guy with a ton of experience. He’ll be great for that room, he’ll be great for this team.”

Browns LB Anthony Walker is currently listed as week-to-week with a hamstring injury after being ruled out against the Ravens. (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on TE Mark Andrews : “My understanding is, in talking to our trainer and the doctors, was that it wasn’t as bad as it initially feared. It was a little cleaner than they thought. There is an outside chance he could return this year.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

