AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) said he is feeling better but was non-committal about his Week 3 status: “Feeling better. Not as sore. Time heals. So we’ll see,” via Paul Dehner Jr.

(calf) said he is feeling better but was non-committal about his Week 3 status: “Feeling better. Not as sore. Time heals. So we’ll see,” via Paul Dehner Jr. As for whether it’s more important to play in Monday Night’s game against the Rams or rest for the whole season, Burrow responded its not his call to make: “That’s not my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing. Whether I’m able to, I don’t know,” per Jay Morrison.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson isn’t taking criticism about his step back in mobility following Week 2’s loss to the Steelers.

“It’s impossible not to see it unless I just turn off my phone completely, you know, turn off the TV completely,” Watson said, via ProFootballTalk. “But, you know, it comes with the territory. It comes with the status and the standard that people hold me to. So, you know, I don’t look at it as anything bad. I don’t look at it as anything personal. It’s part of the game, it’s part of my level. And it’s part of — you know, I look at is as people hold me to this standard. So I feel like, you know, make sure I play to that standard and if I’m not then I have to continue to find ways to get better. So, you know, I don’t take it personal. I don’t get in my feelings about it. I just continue to keep growing and keep learning and keep working each and every day.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett feels they “clearly” don’t possess an offensive identity through the first two weeks of the season.

“We’ve got to find it. Clearly, we don’t have one,” Pickett said, via Dale Lolley of the team’s official site. “It’s a team game, the ultimate team game. One guy does something wrong on a play as an offense, it usually doesn’t go your way. So, we’ve got to stay together. Don’t let the popcorn effect happen, which is one guy on each play.”

Pickett reiterated they must improve offensively.

“There’s good plays and there’s bad plays. That’s the way it’s going to go every game. There’s just too much bad popping up that we have to get off tape,” Pickett said. “The attitude is going to be there. People are frustrated. Nobody likes to be playing like that. From a fanbase standpoint, a player standpoint, nobody wants that offense out there that we’re putting out right now. We know we have to be better. We’re going to keep pushing for that.”

Pickett wants their offense to run the ball well, use play-action, and get players open downfield.

“I just want to get back to playing offense the way we know we can play it, running the football, having the play-action of it, getting the guys the ball downfield. It just seems we’re missing an element of that in the two times we’ve been out,” Pickett said.

Adam Schefter reports that the league has rescinded a $43,709 fine levied against Steeles’ LB Kwon Alexander for lowering his helmet against the Buccaneers in the preseason.