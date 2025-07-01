AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Mason Graham, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals missed out on the postseason after finishing 9-8 and third in the AFC North. Joe Burrow is taking their results to heart and focusing on being “better this year.”

“At the end of the day, you win and lose with your quarterback play,” Burrow said, via ESPN. “I’m going to take that to heart and be better this year.”

Burrow dealt with a pesky wrist injury at the start of last season. The quarterback has been working to refine his throwing motion to become even more efficient.

“That’s what keeps you coming back when you’re improving,” Burrow said. “It sucks when you’re working really hard and you’re not seeing any improvement, but if you’re working smart then you usually do and that’s pretty addicting.”

Burrow added that their ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl.

“We know the players we have in that room, coaches we have up there,” Burrow said. “We know the expectations we have for ourselves — playoffs, Super Bowl, AFC championship. That’s the expectation around here. We have to get back to it.”

Browns

Browns DC Jim Schwartz has high praise for first-round DT Mason Graham following some strong performances during OTAs, but adds that there have been some issues when it comes to adjusting to the team’s scheme.

“Yeah, it’s been an adjustment for him just because the style of play, reading blocks and like you said, protecting linebackers and things like that,” Schwartz said, via BrownsWire.com. “You know, that’s not what we do. We’re a penetrating team that places a big emphasis on defensive linemen being able to make the plays. So there have been some growing pains. He’s pretty far ahead right now. When we get pads on, that’ll be the next step. And then when you go live contact, that’ll be a next step. So it’ll be a process for him.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers brings a wealth of experience to the team’s offense, with HC Arthur Smith pointing out that the team would play to the strengths of Rodgers this coming season.

“Obviously, we didn’t bring Aaron in here and sign DK for all that money to go run the wishbone,” Smith joked, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You try to play to the strengths of your team.”

“Every year will be different,” Smith said. “You evolve with who you have personnel-wise, and strategically, there are things you want to evolve to. A lot of times that’s how rosters are made — offseason acquisitions, free agency, the draft. I’ve had a lot of different quarterbacks with a lot of different skill sets. Your job as a coach is to play to the strengths of your players. You adapt to the personnel you have.”