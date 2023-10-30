AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Mason Rudolph, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow spoke to reporters about his performance following a big win over the 49ers on Sunday.

“Really, that was athleticism, acceleration, explosiveness, and those were really a big focus of mine in the offseason,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “I just haven’t really been able to show that too much, so it was nice to have that hard work pay off.”

“I was able to put the ball — for the most part all day — in the right spot, and spot that I was trying to,” Burrow added. “That’s what I expect out of myself. My footwork, I think a lot about and my mechanics. And so when I’m not that, it’s disappointing. And so this is my standard. I think my mechanics have cleaned up over the last couple weeks, and then also, with my calf feeling better, I feel more comfortable extending plays instead of maybe throwing the ball away in those same situations that I had in the first couple weeks. And so I think it’s a combination of a couple things.”

“Yeah, we needed this one,” Burrow concluded. “So, big win, but it was just one. We get a lot of football left to be played, so we’re going to enjoy this one for a day and get right back to it.”

Ravens

Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the Ravens are in the trade market for running back help.

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph said their offense has had trouble starting games quickly and feels it’s a matter of execution.

“We’ve had struggles starting fast, but it has nothing to do with the openers,” Rudolph said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “It has nothing to do with coaching. It has to do with playing ahead of the chains and execution.”

When asked about Pittsburgh scripting its first 15 offensive plays, Tomlin said they aren’t married to the agenda but are looking to see how their personnel matches up early on in games.

“We’re not completely married to it,” Tomlin said. “And no, it’s not always trying to hit a home run. Sometimes it’s information gathering. Sometimes it’s personnel exchanges to see how they match personnel or logistically how they deal with personnel exchanges: Who’s matching up with who? What are good matchups? What are they doing versus certain approaches to football? And so, there are many agendas that you’re trying to get done at the early stages of the game from a scripting perspective.”

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett said the Rams’ defensive game plan to stop their run in Week 7 made them switch plans on their early script.

“They gave us some different things early on that threw a wrench into the script,” Pickett said. “You are obviously not going to stay on script when you are behind the chains.”