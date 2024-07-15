AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Najee Harris, Jacoby Jones, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow added muscle this offseason in response to his recurring various injuries which have sidelined him for extended periods. Burrow knows how valuable he is to the franchise on the field and will prioritize his health much more in 2024.

“If you’re not out there and people aren’t watching you, then there’s nothing to talk about,” Burrow said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I’m going to give people something to talk about this year.”

“I’ve always prided myself on my mental toughness, to be able to push through pain and push through those injuries. That has kind of been my growth this offseason — taking a step back and understanding my value to the organization and the team.”

Ravens

Former Ravens WR Jacoby Jones passed away on Sunday at 40 years old, prompting several former teammates, coaches, and fans to share their memories of the electric return man from New Orleans, Louisiana.

While a cause of death has not been announced, the Ravens released a statement, as did Jones’ former HC John Harbaugh.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the team said in a statement. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.” “I loved Jacoby Jones,” Harbaugh stated, via NFL.com. “We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.” Steelers Pittsburgh declined RB Najee Harris‘ fifth-year option this offseason, leaving his future with the team in doubt. Harris is keeping his focus on the upcoming season and is excited about the changes they made to the roster. “Feeling good,” Harris said, via DAZN Boxing. “We did good this offseason. Obviously, we picked up our two quarterbacks, so we’re excited about it. We think we’re going to have a lot of good things happening this year.”