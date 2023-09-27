AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow talked with reporters about his calf injury, noting that it felt good after their win over the Rams. However, HC Zac Taylor maintains that Burrow will remain day to day.

“There is the risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there’s also a risk to go out there and be 0-3,” Burrow said after the game, via NFL.com. “So I wanted to be out there for my guys, and I was confident I was going to be able to do what I needed to do to get the win. I feel good. We didn’t have any setbacks today, but still day to day, and I’ve learned through this process that you can have one at any time. So, it was good to get through this one, and that means it’ll be stronger for next week, so hopefully, I can have a full week of practice to prepare for next week. I was pretty cautious with extending plays. I was quick to throw the ball away. But we were able to get the job done.”.

“I’m in here saying day to day because that’s what we’re doing,” Taylor added. “You just never fully know, and you just want honest responses from him, which he gave, and you talk to the doctors, and everyone gets on the same page and feels good about it, and he goes out there and delivers a performance like he did.” Ravens ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. could miss another game or two with an ankle injury that’s been bothering him since the offseason. However, the team could get RB Justice Hill back from his toe injury this week. Steelers The Steelers hosted WR James Proche for a workout, per Aaron Wilson.