AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow spoke about the team’s outlook heading into the 2023 season and deflected questions about the rivalry with the Chiefs after their AFC Championship battle.

“Keep doing exactly what we’re doing,” Burrow told Kameron Hay of Complex. “I think we’ve put a great plan together the last couple of years, now we just have to finish it off. We have essentially the same team with, you know, a couple of lost pieces, but we also added a couple pieces that I think will help us. So just continuing to grind every day and get better and better. It sounds cliché, but that’s really how you do it. You can’t focus too much on the future. You just have to focus on perfecting every day and perfecting your craft every day. Whatever you’re working on, just give it your all and you know, the rest usually takes care of itself.”

Ravens

Veteran Ravens G Kevin Zeitler spoke about the importance of continuity on the offensive line, something that has been a subject of discussion when it comes to Baltimore’s offense this offseason. They’re returning four of five starters up front in 2023, which is a lot better than most teams.

“It matters,” Zeitler said, via RavensWire.com. “Playing on so many different teams over the years and having a lot of places that didn’t have continuity, it really does make a difference. The fact that I just came back the last couple of days and it’s just like last year just ended. We were talking, [it was the] same communication. We knew what each other meant. It’s going to be a great thing coming into training camp.”

Steelers

Former Texans and Cardinals DL J.J. Watt confirmed that there was mutual interest in signing with Pittsburgh after being released by Houston, but he didn’t want to take any money away from his brother, LB T.J. Watt, which paved the way for him to end up in Arizona.

“They were,” Watt said, via PFT. “Certainly it would have been awesome to play with my brothers, but T.J. was also going through the contract situation there, so the last thing I wanted to do was come in and take any money away from his contract.”