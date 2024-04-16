AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

After an injury-filled season that ruined the Bengals’ hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl, QB Joe Burrow feels good about their chances next year and believes they line up well with the defending champion Chiefs.

“I don’t know. I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we’re built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It’s a great matchup.”

Steelers

South Dakota State G Mason McCormick took an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Brian Batko)