AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned QB Joe Burrow‘s recovery from his wrist surgery is going well and he’s on track to participate in the later phases of offseason workouts. (Ben Baby)
- Taylor added he expects WR Tee Higgins to play for them this season but he “won’t comment” about his participation in voluntary offseason workouts. (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- Taylor also commented on S Daxton Hill‘s role this offseason: “We’ve had a pretty good idea in our minds, and we’ll let the off-season play out with that before we get into it here but feel comfortable with our communication with Dax and where that all stands.” (Kelsey Conway)
- Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Kentucky TE Brenden Bates had a private workout with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
Bengals
After an injury-filled season that ruined the Bengals’ hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl, QB Joe Burrow feels good about their chances next year and believes they line up well with the defending champion Chiefs.
“I don’t know. I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we’re built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It’s a great matchup.”
Steelers
- South Dakota State G Mason McCormick took an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Brian Batko)
