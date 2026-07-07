AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Tyler Loop, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow discussed taking more snaps under center in order to create more explosive plays and a better running game.

“We’re trying to find ways to be explosive in the run game and then try to find some things off of that that can get us a couple of easy explosives,” Burrow said, via The Athletic. “We’re committed to that. Our coaching staff has done a great job this offseason of putting a plan together to try to execute that. So I’m excited to see how it works out.”

Burrow said that the run game was more effective when the team went under center but they went away from that.

“We were heavy under center in 2020, 2021, and that worked out well for us,” he said. “But then we were so explosive that we stopped getting the defenses that the under-center runs and the under-center play-actions were built for. And then (we) weren’t explosive in the run game when we faced those light box defenses. Then we transitioned to a gun team and our run game because of our RPOs and our quick game, basically. And the run game was kind of the icing on the cake because of that. And that was effective for a couple of years.”

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders claims he isn’t focused on the narrative surrounding the quarterback competition and is in no position to judge whether he should start over veteran QB Deshaun Watson.

“I don’t think I’m a judge. I’m not a judge,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s nothing I’m focused on. I’m focused on developing as a player, doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense and the scheme and playing with confidence. That’s all I’m really looking for and trying to improve every day.”

Ravens

Ravens K Tyler Loop noted that several NFL kickers and their wives reached out to both him and his wife after his missed kick that ended Baltimore’s season. Loop noted that he plays a factual position where the misses need to be flushed from memory to move on to the next kick.

“I would say the biggest thing I did was just acknowledge and accept it, and it took a day or two,” Loop said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I would say moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy, just because I know you have to be ready for the next kick, and you have to be able to put it behind you. It has to be completely flushed away next kick on the emotional side of it. I play a very factual position. You either made the kick, fact, or you missed the kick, fact. You have to be able to look at it objectively and be like, ‘This is why I missed the kick.’ You learn from it, and you move on.”