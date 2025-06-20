AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DB coach Charles Burks is excited about the team’s secondary group and said it’s the deepest unit that he’s coached since being a part of the organization. He credited DC Al Golden for helping rebuild the defense and being a great teacher.

“Being able to streamline the way Coach Golden puts things in buckets, I think helps the guys,” Burks said, via the team’s website. “Tremendous teacher and motivator. The guys have really bought in. He gives it in chunks. Chunks that make sense, and it’s chunks you can either think about a play or think about a concept. Once you think about the concept, you can actually digest more and that’s what he’s been challenging everyone to do. Think conceptually about what we’re trying to get done. Once you understand what we’re trying to get done, then there are about five or six more plays that actually work off each other.” Bengals DB DJ Ivey made a name for himself, guarding tight ends and bigger receivers in third-down situations last year. “DJ has a wide range of skills you love at that position,” Burks said, who has been raving about Ivey since they made sure they wouldn’t have to sign him in free agency with the late pick. “He’s handling multiple spots, and he’s a guy who has got to be able to do that. I know he can do that. He was guarding George Pickens in critical situations. He’s a tight ends guy and he’s a big receivers guy.” Golden plans to continue to mix up looks in the secondary and said they won’t rely too heavily on man coverage. “You can’t just play man every down. We’re a man- based team. We like to play man. We’ll have enough change up for them so it’s not the stress every down,” Golden says. “A mixture. Just give them a smoke break once in a while. Don’t make it too difficult for them. That is as highest skilled as any position in football. There are a lot of drills the other nine of us can do, but the corners really have a different world.”

Browns

The Browns signed QB Joe Flacco this offseason to compete for the team’s starting job. Jerry Jeudy observed Flacco last season when the veteran led threw four straight 300-yard games with the Broncos.

“I was watching it,” Jeudy said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I was watching it. I watched a few games so, yeah, I’m not surprised to see what Joe’s been doing.”

Jeudy has been getting along well with Flacco and is situated next to him in the locker room.

“It been amazing,” Jeudy said. “He’s actually my locker mate, so I had some conversation with him from time to time. A great dude, great quarterback, been in the league for a long time, understands this, and I’m excited to have him.”

Flacco said players have been very receptive to his feedback.

“I love that,” Flacco said. “I was walking back to my locker, and three guys were sitting right there and I’m like, ‘All right, what’s the topic? What are we talking about?’ And they usually tend to shut up and listen because they think I have some kind of wisdom because I’m old. I don’t necessarily, at least on some of the things they’re talking about, I’m not sure I do have the right kind knowledge about that, but it’s a lot of fun.”