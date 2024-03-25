AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Joe Mixon, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

New Colts QB Joe Flacco discussed what to expect out of him backing up 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson but he said he doesn’t believe his role is to mentor a young QB.

“It’s just one of those questions that you guys are going to nail me for either way,” Flacco said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. “I really don’t believe that’s the job of the backup quarterback. I think that happens naturally as you become part of the team, you’re in that room and you are going to obviously do that.”

“I’ve proven to be, I think, as far as I’m concerned, a good teammate. It’s not like you’re going to sit there and hold people’s hands. You have relationships with people, just like you do every single team you’re on.”

Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd has an official visit scheduled with the Colts, among many others. (Ryan Fowler)

has an official visit scheduled with the Colts, among many others. (Ryan Fowler) The Colts will host Marshall OL Dalton Tucker for a 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)

for a 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson) Michigan LB Michael Barrett met with the Colts before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Texans

Texans RB Joe Mixon ‘s three-year, $27 million extension includes a $6 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $3 million in 2024, $7 million guaranteed in 2025, and a non-guaranteed salary of $8 million in 2026. He can earn $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $500,000 in rushing yards incentives, via Aaron Wilson.

‘s three-year, $27 million extension includes a $6 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $3 million in 2024, $7 million guaranteed in 2025, and a non-guaranteed salary of $8 million in 2026. He can earn $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $500,000 in rushing yards incentives, via Aaron Wilson. According to Aaron Wilson, Colorado State DE Mohamed Kamara visited the Texans on Thursday.

visited the Texans on Thursday. UCF WR Javon Baker has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Texans. (Tony Pauline)

Titans

New Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry specifically named OL coach Bill Callahan as a big reason he chose to sign with Tennessee.

“His resume speaks for itself,” Cushenberry said, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “He’s coached a lot of great guys, and I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. I think it’s a good opportunity for me to continue to grow my game and take the next step as a player.”

Michigan WR Roman Wilson has two official visits scheduled so far, including one with the Titans. (Tony Pauline)