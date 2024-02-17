AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Joe Mixon, Zach Orr, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals beat reporter Jay Morrison writes there’s a good chance the Bengals release RB Joe Mixon this offseason, as it would save them a solid chunk of cap space.

Even if Mixon agreed to another pay cut like he did last summer when he lowered his 2023 and 2024 salary, Morrison says he's in line to lose a lot of work to 2023 fifth-round RB Chase Brown who started to flash at the end of the season.

Browns

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson mentions Browns QB Joe Flacco is “almost definitely” moving on to new things in 2024 and won’t be back in Cleveland as a backup.

Ravens

Ravens’ new DC Zach Orr wants his defensive system to be disruptive of offenses and be unpredictable before the snap.

“Present a lot of problems to the offense,” Orr said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Never give the answer to the offense before the snap. Hit everything that moves. We’re going to play violent.”

Orr retired following the 2017 season after discovering he was at greater risk of fatality and paralysis due to his cervical vertebrae never being fully formed. He reflected on owner Steve Bisciotti speaking to him about a coaching position after announcing his retirement.

“I didn’t have time to sit there and hang my head. I got right back to work,” Orr said. “Them doing that for me just shows that they had my back in a tough situation. So they’re going to get everything I’ve got out of me. I bleed purple and black.”

Ravens LB Roquan Smith is confident Orr will be great for their defense.

“While it’s unfortunate that his career was cut short due to injury, I feel like he carries that same passion over to the game of football and coaching,” Smith said. “I know his mentality is very similar to mine. So I’m stoked. I just know it’s going to be great for us.”