AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Bengals QB Joe Flacco will make an extra $75,000 for every game he plays at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps and the team wins.
- He can also earn up to $3 million in incentives tied to playing time and success. If he plays between 60 and 69 percent of offensive snaps, he gets a $500,000 bonus. If he’s between 70 and 79 percent of offensive snaps, he gets $1 million bonus. Finally, if he plays 80 percent or more of snaps, he gets $1.5 million.
- On top of all that, those incentives would double if the Bengals make the playoffs.
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh would not elaborate on QB Lamar Jackson‘s availability for Week 8: “I really don’t have any shareable injury intelligence for you guys.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Steelers OC Arthur Smith says sixth-round QB Will Howard has been like another quality control coach while he was on IR: “We called him Coach Will. Now he’s back to being a player.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Howard talked about returning to practice: “It was like all that joy of being a little kid playing football again came back. … It was scout team, I handed the ball off. I don’t think I’ve ever smiled more on two handoff plays in my life.” (Pryor)
- Pittsburgh DC Teryl Austin was asked how they can be more consistent this season: “I have a simple answer for you — we have to stop the run. It opens up so many things for other teams when you can’t stop the run.” (Nick Farabaugh)
