AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Patrick Queen, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco spoke about his time with the Jets, adding that he is happy to be with the Browns after not receiving a call from his former team which has had their fair share of quarterback struggles this season.

“I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is,” Flacco said of his stint in New York, via ESPN. “I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure. There’s 32 teams in the NFL. They’re just another one. I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says he “doesn’t know” if K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) would be back for the playoffs and called him “week-to-week.” (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

Ravens LB Patrick Queen believes the physical style of play the team has brought to the gridiron this season has been the key to their success.

“We play a brand of football that people don’t want to play,” Queen said, via the team website. “Everybody wants to be out here being cute, playing basketball on grass and stuff, and we [are not] with all that. You can do all that stuff; we’re just going to hit you in the mouth every play, honestly. We couldn’t care less about all the pretty stuff you do, gimmick stuff. You still have to line up and play football. You still have to get touched, so that’s our mindset. That’s how we want to come out and just hit people in the mouth.”

Steelers

declared that LB will miss this week’s game against the Seahawks. (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin also added that S Minkah Fitzpatrick will be limited in practice to begin the week. (Pryor)