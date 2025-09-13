AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is set to make his NFL debut in Week 2 after sitting out during Week 1 following a tumultuous offseason.

“Great feeling just to be back with all of my teammates, back in the building,” Judkins said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Focusing on football. Glad to be back in Cleveland and help the team win…Yeah, I mean, about the situation, you know, I’m glad that the prosecutor closed the case and didn’t file any charges. I’m appreciative of that. But, you know, like I said, just happy to be back in Cleveland and with my teammates here and accomplish my goal. I feel good. Like I said, just still taking day by day in the playbook, learning everything I need to know in case I have to play.”

“I would say, you know, you learn different things,” Judkins commented on his offseason incident. “You know, see how important people that are around you are, like your family, your inner circle, people that support you, things like that. Like I said, I made it through that and happy to be back. I think as a competitor, I would say, you know, not being able to compete, that’s one of the things that I probably say I looked at,” Judkins said. “But, you know, I’m here now, just looking forward and ready to go out there, compete when I’m ready. I looked at our whole running back room as a whole, what Jerome did, look at ‘Rocket’ and Dylan as well. All those guys went out there and did their best on the field. So I’m proud of each and every one of them.”

Ravens

Browns QB Joe Flacco is set to make his first start in Baltimore after spending his first 11 years with the team. Flacco reflected on his time with the team and admitted it’s not just a normal game.

“I’m fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization,” Flacco said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft. I have so many good memories with those people and that city and that stadium. It’s a very special place.”

“You kind of try to act normal, but it is a big deal. You do want to go beat them.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith admitted he wasn’t happy with the rushing output in Week 1 against the Jets and he didn’t want to be a “two yards and a cloud of dust” team: “I thought we were starting to wear them down…but average at best.” (Nick Farabaugh)