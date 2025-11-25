AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Flacco suffered a dislocated finger after battling a shoulder injury, but managed to finish the game in a tough loss against the Patriots. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor couldn’t say enough about his appreciation for Flacco coming in and fighting for this football team as much as he has.

“I mean, you can’t put it into words,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “He didn’t owe anything to this team — he just showed up. And so, he could take the easy way out and nurse an injury and say, ‘I need more rest,’ and all that stuff. He hasn’t. He just keeps walking on the field. Pops his finger out, and whatever happened there, hurting your throwing hand is not easy. To go out there and push through that, and Jake (Browning’s) response, he goes out there and completes one pass for 15 yards with not a moment’s notice. Just a lot of examples of guys just wanting to do whatever it takes to find a win.”

Aaron Wilson reports that prior to signing with the Chiefs, former Texans RB Dameon Pierce had offers from the Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, and the Eagles.

Browns

The Browns ended a 17-game losing streak with a rookie quarterback making their first start in a Week 12 win over the Raiders, started by fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal about a starter after previously saying third-round QB Dillon Gabriel would be the starter when healthy. However, Sanders was later named the starter.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Stefanski said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “Obviously proud of [Sanders]. I’m proud of this offense, and there are a ton of things to learn from. But I’m going to worry about today.”

“I think you saw a lot of what Shedeur does well on the field today. I thought to make that [completion to Bond] off-schedule when we were outnumbered [in] the protection, get the ball down the field. So, there’s a lot that he’s doing well, and there’s a lot that he’s working on, which is what I appreciate about young guys that want to get better.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh is upset that it squandered its division lead, but it’s not ready to give up on the season.

“It sucks,” Steelers LB Patrick Queen said, via ESPN. “Definitely sucks. But at the end of the year, there’s going to be a lot of implications. More intense football, so can’t wait.”

Queen said the team has been communicating, but multiple coverage busts and personnel mismatches have plagued the defense.

“Just knowing what’s coming and us not doing nothing about it,” Queen said when asked what was most frustrating about the team’s current situation. “You hear guys talking all over the field, communicating what’s coming, and the play still happens. So, it is tough. It’s upsetting, obviously, but I know the guys in this room, every single person in this room cares.”