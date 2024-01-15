AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Zac Taylor, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said during an interview with the team website that the adversity he faced this season made him both a better coach and play-caller.

“You learn through these experiences you’re in,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson. “Every year is a little unique and we certainly faced some adversity like all teams do, and I certainly feel that I’ll be an improved head coach going forward and I’m excited to help the team improve as well.”

“I certainly feel like we played a lot of really good teams this year that posed those challenges and you had to make sure you communicated really well as a staff to put our team in a good position and have a chance to win the game,” Taylor added. “I know that we worked really hard at it, and we always put our best plan forward. And I think there are a lot of things that we can take to really help our offense next year.”

Browns

The magical run for the Browns and QB Joe Flacco ended with a thunk in the wildcard round against the Texans. Cleveland got blown out 45-14 and while Flacco topped 300 yards again, he also tossed two pick-sixes which contributed to the ugly margin at the end. Still, even getting to this point considering the circumstances is an accomplishment for Flacco and the Browns.

“Well, it’s disappointing the way it ends,” Flacco said via NFL Media’s Christian Gonzalez. “I think when the city embraces you and the team the way they have, you definitely want to do big things, mostly for your teammates because those guys, like I said, have been incredible. … I can’t thank the organization, my teammates, the city enough. It stinks the way it ends, but it was a lot of fun, and I’m grateful for the time that we had.”

“I was so fortunate to become a part of this team,” Flacco added. “It’s a special group. I know a lot of people can say that. But it really is. To be given a chance to do this with those guys, I’m super grateful for it. Listen, this is why we love football.” Browns RB Kareem Hunt said he plans to test free agency but isn’t closing the door on a return to Cleveland. (Scott Petrak) Browns Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that QB Deshaun Watson would be ready to go next year after the magic surrounding QB Joe Flacco seems to have worn off in the Wild Card round loss. “Yeah, he’s doing great in rehab,” Stefanski said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m confident he’ll be ready to roll this spring. He’s chomping at the bit, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do when it comes to what the doctors are telling him and as he rehabs through this. But, he’ll be ready to roll.”