AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, L’Jarius Sneed, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts opted to re-sign players like WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Kenny Moore II, DT Grover Stewart, LB Zaire Franklin, DL Tyquan Lewis, and P Rigoberto Sanchez this offseason instead of adding outside free agents. Colts GM Chris Ballard said they are glad to bring back their own from last season and were happy to land DT Raekwon Davis.

“We did spend,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “We just didn’t spend on the outside names. That’s where I go into ‘Who?’ Everybody [says], ‘OK, go spend.’ [On] who? And that’s OK. That’s what makes our game great is you get to talk about it, debate it. At the end of the day, we thought our free agents were good players. We did take a shot at a couple, got [Davis], which we’re excited about, didn’t get the other ones. That’s OK. We keep moving forward and we keep building.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen thinks continuity is an important factor in building rosters.

“I think consistency and continuity is huge in this league, and I think that’s what we have with our guys,” Steichen said. “And it’s guys that you believe in.”

Ballard believes losing starters creates voids and feels each player they re-signed “were all coveted.”

“I think what gets lost is when you lose a player, it creates a void. You lose a Grover Stewart, you lose a Kenny Moore, you lose a Pittman, now you’ve got a real void. Sure, you’ve gone and signed another player at another position, but you’ve created another void. We felt that all our players were legitimate players. They were all coveted. Anytime you can keep continuity in your own players, that’s a good thing.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they did not want to lose RB Devin Singletary as a free agent but were glad to sign Joe Mixon.

“Hate losing Motor. Motor was great for us, not only the play, but in the locker room. He was an outstanding leader for us. I really hate losing Motor. Happy to get Joe and what he brings to us. There was a lot of movement with Saquon with De’Andre Swift. We’re happy to get Joe. Hate to lose Motor, but I feel like Joe will help us out a lot,” Ryan said, via Aaron Wilson.

As for adding Mixon to their offense, Ryans said they wanted a playmaker who plays physically and can protect in the passing game.

“Joe was a guy who’s done it for a long time, and he’s been very consistent,” Ryans said. “Adding a great player to our team, and we knew we had to fix the contract. That was the same situation there in Cincinnati. When you add a great player to your team, he deserves what he got. We were looking to add a running back. We were looking to add a playmaker at that position. We felt like Joe has done if for a long time in his career. He’s been very consistent going against him multiple times. He’s a very physical runner and he does a great job of protecting the ball. He does a great job in the passing game, an all-around back. Being able to add him to our team, it helps our offense.”

Mixon said it was “definitely shocking” to be traded from the Bengals after spending his entire career.

“It was definitely shocking,” Mixon said. “I took that 24 to 48 hours to hurt. It took a while. I’m still having emotional feelings about it. That’s a place where I could forever feel like that’s home for me. I’m just very grateful that the fans, they embraced me the way that they did, and I just love everything about the way that the fans were. We bought the city of Cincinnati, we got it back lit again, and I plan on bringing that same thing here. These fans, I’m sure they got a taste of it last year, but I feel like with what we’ve got in the making, I think it’s going to be a great thing. I’m just excited to be here, feel wanted, and I just can’t wait to make the most of my opportunity when my number is called.”

Titans

Chiefs HC Andy Reid had high praise for his former player and new Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed following the trade. Despite his admiration for Sneed, the salary cap restraints prevented Kansas City from being able to keep him long-term.

“One of my all-time favorite guys,” Reid said, via Paul Kuharsky. “Great human being — as great a player as he is, he’s an even better human being. As tough as you can imagine. I’m his biggest fan, absolutely. He was our lockdown guy. He had the best receiver.”

“You juggle the salary cap and it’s ridiculous. What you have to go through and the players you can keep and you can’t keep. But we all loved him there, that wasn’t the problem.”