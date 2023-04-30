AFC Notes: Joey Porter Jr., Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo thinks first-round DE Myles Murphy provides “everything you want in a player” and will fit into their system.

“Smart. Mature. Intelligent. Everything you want in a player,” said Anarumo, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “A relentless guy. Somebody who will fit right in with the group.”

Anarumo thinks Murphy will join their defensive line rotation “right away” and will serve as Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard‘s primary backup.

“He’ll be in a rotation right away. We play a ton of D-linemen, so he’ll jump right in there and back up Sam and Trey,” said Anarumo. “In the mix with those guys. (He’ll) be in the third-down rush package and whatever (else) we come up with there. I’m looking forward to get him going right away.”

Murphy thinks coming from a successful college program in Clemson will be beneficial for his career in Cincinnati.

“Coming from a winning organization and joining a winning organization that knows how to win, that knows the mentality that what it takes to win, that’s important. It’s great to join an organization like that,” Murphy said. “They have all the pieces to be a consistent Super Bowl contender, AFC Championship contender. I just want to be that finishing piece, that piece that pushes them over and past that ledge of being a consistent Super Bowl contender to being a Super Bowl winner every year.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has faced tough questions about where he ranks among the top quarterbacks in the league and doesn’t want his career to be judged on the six games he played last season.

“You can’t define my career off of six games,” Watson said on Twitter Spaces. “That’s how it be when kind of things don’t go your way and you know people have their own opinions. But like I said, I’m gonna keep a smile on my face. I’m gonna keep showing love, and none of that stuff is gonna break me, man. I am who I am and people know who I am.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. has now been drafted by the same team as his father but wants fans of the team to know that it is his time to shine.

“It’s going to be my flavor to it,” Porter Jr. said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “It’s me, it’s not him. He understands that it’s my time to shine. He did what he had to do, and it’s my time right now. I’m going to get the fans’ attention with that, and I’m going to play hardball.”