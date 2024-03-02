AFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Michael Pittman, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard didn’t hesitate when asked if WR Michael Pittman Jr. would be on the roster next season.

“Yes,” Ballard said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “We’ve had talks with [Pittman’s] agent, who is really good… We’ll work hard to get a deal done.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said they “need to address” the cornerback position this offseason and its a definite part of their plans.

“We’ve got to add to that group,” Baalke said, via JaguarsWire. “I think Coach [Ryan] Nielsen spoke on it, Coach Pederson’s probably spoke on it, and now I’m speaking on it. It’s a group that we need to address. We feel good about the group that we have, we feel like we have some good, young guys to work with, we’ve got some veterans in there, but we’re definitely going to look to add to that group.”

Baalke thinks there’s a deep cornerback class in the 2024 NFL Draft and players are available at the “top end” of the market.

“The draft at the corner position, I think, is gonna be strong,” Baalke said. “There’s gonna be good players at the top end of the market and good players all the way through into the developmental range. Again, I think it’s gonna be a pretty good group of players at that specific position.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans and DE Jonathan Greenard have a “strong mutual interest” in a contract extension and are “actively exploring” how to reach a financial compromise.

Wilson writes that Greenard's extension will ultimately come down to whether a bidding war will occur for the defensive end's services.

Ian Rapoport reports Texans LT Laremy Tunsil recently underwent a cleanup operation on his knee after having an issue arise during the season. In the end, Tunsil is expected to make a “swift recovery.”