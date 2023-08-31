AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Bailey Zappe, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staged a “hold in” earlier during training camp as his camp and the team negotiated a potential long-term deal. But with the impasse seemingly too big to bridge, Wilkins plans to put his head down and focus on having the best contract year possible.

“At this point, I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be and being there for my guys, and getting ready to play a game again,” he said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “As far as that’s concerned, whether or not something gets done, I’m focused on the season — we’ve got a game to play in two weeks.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said the team never exchanged offers with the Colts for RB Jonathan Taylor and called the conversations “exploratory.” (Adam Beasley)

Grier adds WR Jaylen Waddle will not be made available for trade: “Jaylen Waddle would not be available to anybody.” (Beasley)

Miami and QB Tua Tagovailoa will not begin contract extensions until after the season. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets RB Dalvin Cook was asked if the team is capable of winning a Super Bowl this season, with Cook responding that winning a championship is the reason he came to New York.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Cook told the New York Post. “Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we’ve added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it’s something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part. That’s why I came, that’s why I’m here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that’s holding up the trophy, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Jets DE Carl Lawson should be back for Week 1, per HC Robert Saleh. He’s missed time with a back injury in camp. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Everyone was surprised when the Patriots cut 2022 fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe, even the other players in New England’s locker room.

“Certainly, something like that is, I guess, surprising to a lot of us,” Patriots STer Matthew Slater said via Zack Cox of NESN. “I love Bailey. He knows how I feel about him. He’s one of my favorite kids all-time.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says former Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is one of the players on New England’s radar but he’s still getting his elbow taken care of and working through some things with Arizona.

is one of the players on New England’s radar but he’s still getting his elbow taken care of and working through some things with Arizona. New England is not considering a reunion with QB Brian Hoyer , who is the current backup for the Raiders. (Greg Bedard)

, who is the current backup for the Raiders. (Greg Bedard) So far, the Patriots have not shown interest in either QB Nick Foles or QB Carson Wentz. (Mark Daniels)