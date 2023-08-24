AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

ESPN’s Stephen Holder points out the Colts will have to reckon with how RB Jonathan Taylor would react to the team not trading him and trying to keep him without addressing his contract. He says the relationship between the two sides is worse than people realize and that Taylor does not want to be in Indianapolis “period.”

Holder adds that as long as Taylor is on the roster, the situation is a huge distraction for the Colts and will be up until the trade deadline in Week 8. Eliminating that is a big reason Indianapolis has softened its stance on trading Taylor.

On Wednesday, Holder also tweeted that Taylor does not believe the Colts will ever sign him to an extension, which is why he’s been as aggressive as he has in pushing for a new deal or a trade this year.

The Colts have set Tuesday as a deadline for a potential trade and Holder notes that’s when Indianapolis would have to make a decision on whether to keep Taylor on the PUP list and rule him out for the first four games or put him on the active roster.

Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton could return early next week from his back injury, which is non-football related. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson struck an optimistic tone about him on Thursday.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Pederson said via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously it’s a non-football-related injury. He’s doing extremely well and our doctor said he could be back in our building as early as next week. I’m happy for that.”

Paul Kuharsky cites outside medical professionals who estimate Titans WR Kyle Philips‘ MCL injury to require a four to six-week recovery timetable.