AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Malik Willis, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

“He’s rehabbing,” Steichen said on Tuesday. “Going forward, he’s rehabbing, and I’m not going to get into specifics. Like I said last week, once he’s out here, he’ll be out here.”

“Look, I think the world of Jonathan,” Ballard said, per Mike Chappell of CBS/FOX Indy . “He’s been a great Colt, a great player for the Colts. Unfortunately, last year he got hurt early in the season, was dinged up all year, fought through it until he finally got to the point where he had to have this surgery. Now, he’s finishing his rehab process. Hopefully, as we move forward here, we’ll get him back. But we need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen spoke about the situation involving RB Jonathan Taylor , noting that the team wants him to be healthy before anything else happens.

Texans

Texans LB Blake Cashman spoke about his decision to sign an extension with the team last season.

“Very happy with that decision and how things have played out,” Cashman said, via Click2Houston’s Aaron Wilson. “I feel like ever since I’ve got here it’s been a good fit for me. It’s been great, not only for me as a man but as a football player. It’s been nothing but enjoyable and positive. With this defense, something I’ve been really focusing on is being more patient with my feet. So, patient, patient, and then, ‘Bang,’ I can go. No wasted steps and just clean feet. When I was watching tape early on sometimes I was so psyched up and ready to go that I’m hopping around and had some wasted steps. So, just cleaner, more patient football allows me to play faster and get to my spot on the field and take care of my assignment.”

“I think training camp’s going well,” Cashman added. “Each day, you’ve got to look to get 1% better. I think just as a team in general, we’re continuing to attack the process and I love to see the progress not only in myself, but the team. It’s all about attacking and getting off the ball, and then based off that, it’s just run and hit. So, being able to fly around and play fast with having quick keys, it’s fun for a defensive player, especially a linebacker.”

Cashman also drew praise from new HC DeMeco Ryans, whom Cashman said has meant a lot for the team and is continuing to help them improve.

“Blake has been showing up,” Ryans said of Cashman. “He’s showing up in the run game, being physical in the run game. He’s showing up around the ball and it’s encouraging to see. The linebackers, there’s a lot of competition there, and Blake is doing a really good job.”

Titans

Titans second-round QB Will Levis and QB Malik Willis are locked in a battle for the backup quarterback spot, but the two have kept it a friendly competition.

“The quarterback room needs to be competitive but not combative,” Titans QB coach Charles London said, via ESPN. “They support each other, and they’re genuinely happy for each other when those guys succeed.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel added that Willis is starting to display the confidence needed to play the position.

“It’s the way he walks in the building kind of bopping around,” Vrabel said. “He’s there, he’s engaged. You hear him, you see him.”

Vrabel added that Levis has showcased his arm talent and is starting to learn how to put touch on certain passes.

“He’s throwing with different speeds and layering the football or being able to use his arm talent when he has to and put it in there in tight windows,” Vrabel said.