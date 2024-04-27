Colts Signing UFDA QB Kedon Slovis

Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are signing UDFA QB Kedon Slovis following the draft.

Slovis, 23, began his career at USC before transferring to Pittsburgh and then Brigham Young University. His awards include First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020, Pac-12 South Champion in 2020, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, and FWAA Most Inspirational Freshman Award in 2019.

During his five-year college career, Slovis started 42 of his 43 games and compiled a record of 28-17. He completed 989 of his 1,534 passes (64.5 percent) for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.