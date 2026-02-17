AFC Notes: Jonnu Smith, Anthony Weaver, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LT Cornelius Lucas is a likely candidate for a cut, as his release would save the team about $2 million in cap space, which they could use to rebuild their offensive line. (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens DC Anthony Weaver described his philosophy and the mantra he wants his defense to live by.

“I’m old school – I may sit up here, I’m a nice guy, I smile, I do all those things – but all of the problems that we need to solve can be solved through violence,” Weaver said, via the team’s website. “Defensive football, at some point, you draw a line in the sand, and you say, ‘I’m going to set the edge. I’m going to stick my helmet under this guy’s chin, and I’m going to set the edge.’”

Weaver expanded, preaching effort and toughness, and wants to put the best 11 on the field that fit that playstyle.

“I want our guys, when they finish the game, to [give] 60 minutes of hell,” Weaver said. “When you play us, you’re going to know you lefta fight. We’re going to try and hit everything, fly around, play connected, play together, and just do all we can to make sure that you play a game that was 60 minutes of hell.”

Weaver concluded that the defense will be at its best when it is needed most.

“From a situational standpoint, we’ll be so locked in on what we need to get done at those particular points in the game that it’ll become habitual,” Weaver said. “When we’re in it, we won’t feel that pressure. We won’t rise to the occasion, we’re just going to be what we are, which will be plenty good enough.”

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic says that veteran DL Broderick Washington is the Ravens’ most likely candidate for a salary-cap cut.

is the Ravens’ most likely candidate for a salary-cap cut. Zrebiec also comments that CB Marlon Humphrey is also vulnerable, given his $26.3 million salary-cap number. However, releasing him before June 1st would cost Baltimore $19 million of dead money for a player who could bounce back after his worst season.

Steelers

The Steelers could look to cut TE Jonnu Smith and save $7 million if they aren’t able to find a trade for him.

and save $7 million if they aren’t able to find a trade for him. Smith’s $10.9 million cap hit also saw starting TE Pat Freiermuth go from playing 65 percent of snaps in his first four seasons to 51 this past season. (DeFabo)