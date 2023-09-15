AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
Bills OC Ken Dorsey said he doesn’t have any concern about Josh Allen‘s three interceptions in Week 1 becoming a trend.
“I don’t think you get to the point in his career… if this were something that happens every single game. But at the end of the day guys, I’ve got a ton of trust in Josh Allen,” Dorsey said, via Katherine Fitzgerald.
Dolphins
- Dolphins DC Vic Fangio declared LB David Long and CB Andrew Van Ginkel starters in certain packages: “David Long is starting linebacker in a base 3-4 defense. Andrew Van Ginkel is a starter in nickel,” via Cameron Wolfe.
Jets
When asked about Jets WR Mecole Hardman going without any snaps in Week 1, HC Robert Saleh responded their system adjusted when Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury.
“Obviously with Aaron there was a certain plan that was in place, and so when Aaron went down, we shifted gears to a different style of football. A lot of things Aaron wanted to do was 3 receiver sets, & once he was out of the game, we went to a different type of offense. We pivoted, especially at halftime. Credit to the offensive staff, making the adjustments we needed to make to be able to start moving the ball & get points on the board, so that wasn’t the plan. The plan was for Mecole to get some playing time, so hopefully this week we can get him out there,” said Saleh, via Harrison Glaser.
