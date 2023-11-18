AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen believes OC Ken Dorsey would still be with the team if the offense executed the plays better.

“Without a doubt, and I take that very personally,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “It hurts a lot to see someone you care about go through a situation like that and to know that if I could have done more, if this offense could have done more, we wouldn’t have had to do something like that. It’s an unfortunate series of events that have led up to it, but, again, as much as you can sit here and feel sorry for yourself and you can sulk on what’s going on, we got a game to prepare for and it’s four days away, so we can’t pay too much attention to it.”

Allen attributed a lot of his personal success to Dorsey and is sad to see the team part ways with him knowing that they could’ve executed better.

“Obviously not a set of circumstances you want to be in, especially during the middle of the season,” Allen admitted. “I love Dorsey as a human being; he’s one of the good ones. He’s been in this room with me for a very long time. I feel like I owe him a lot of the success that I’ve had in my career, and he’s been a huge part of that, so it’s sad to see him go. The fact is, we play better as a team, we probably don’t have to make a move like that. He was a big part of what we’ve been doing here in the last few years.”

Allen understand that every game moving forward is about as close to must-win as it gets if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“The clock’s ticking on what we can do this season, and it starts this Sunday to try to turn this thing around,” Allen said. “It’s no secret in terms of how many wins you probably need to get to the playoffs, and we don’t got much more wiggle room. So, we understand that.”

Dolphins

When asked if his goal is to win this year’s MVP award, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa responded his only focus is winning the Super Bowl.

“I just want to help our team win the Super Bowl. I think that would be the greatest deal. When everything’s said and done, no one can take that away from you,” Tagovailoa said, via ProFootballTalk.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s “very optimistic” about RB De’Von Achane ‘s availability for Week 11 but he still wanted to observe him in Friday’s practice, via Barry Jackson.

said he’s “very optimistic” about RB ‘s availability for Week 11 but he still wanted to observe him in Friday’s practice, via Barry Jackson. McDaniel said they are hopeful of re-signing recently waived WR Chosen Anderson to their practice squad and had high praise of the veteran receiver: “That isn’t in our hands. I can’t say enough about the commitment Robbie has had to the team. He’s a tremendous human being that has taken ownership of his life and worked to improve that. Hope we can get him back,” per Barry Jackson.

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said there’s “no set date” for his return but things could be “accelerated” if he has strong weeks of practice.

“There’s no set date,” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. “It could change. If I have a great week this week and next week, that could be accelerated. If we are not in it in three or four weeks, that could take it a different way. I expect us to be in it and I expect to come back, so that’s about all I can tell you at this point.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh was non-committal about WR Garrett Wilson ‘s (elbow) availability for Week 11: “There’s a couple hurdles he has to clear,” via Zack Rosenblatt.

was non-committal about WR ‘s (elbow) availability for Week 11: “There’s a couple hurdles he has to clear,” via Zack Rosenblatt. Wilson said he was already dealing with his elbow injury during his off-target pass to Allen Lazard on a trick and feels it “definitely impacted” his accuracy.

on a trick and feels it “definitely impacted” his accuracy. Saleh said he had a good conversation with RB Dalvin Cook and it’ll be a priority to get him more involved going forward: “I feel like his legs are alive … getting him a role is a priority.” (Rosenblatt)